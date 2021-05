Marriage Licenses

Indy Hudec, 23, and Dalton Jones, 23, both of Little Rock.

Lacey Roberts, 22, of North Little Rock, and Renner Smith, 23, of Little Rock.

Michael Williams, 23, Searcy, and Cailin Chenault, 21, of Corinth, Texas.

Denise Guzman, 27, and Phillip Troppoli, 31, both of Roland.

Jackson Lowry, 22, of North Little Rock, and Sierra Joyce, 21, of Benton.

Christian Grimes, 29, and Anne Dunnagan, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Joseph Rotton, 27, and Hannah Korte, 27, both of Little Rock.

Melanie Oglesby, 31, of Maumelle, and Michelle Johnson, 36, of Little Rock.

Noah Beavers, 23, of Austin, and India Penn, 22, of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1435 Keith Bankhead v. Lisa Horne.

21-1437 Lori Nichols v. Richard Nichols.

21-1438 William Larry v. Verna Morman.

21-1441 DeWayne Ridgel v. Stephanie Adkins.

21-1442 Dontisa Ibekwe v. Devorik Barbee.

GRANTED

19-1173 Tammi Trembley v. Joeanna Lowe.

20-58 Walter Clements II v. Marlena Smith.

20-2147 Manuel Berumen v. Elizabeth Beruman.

21-143 Jessica Romine v. Hayden James.

21-504 Sandy Greenwood v. Jeremy Greenwood.

21-705 Nicholas Alvarez v. Rickeshia Hicks Alvarez.

21-831 Bridgit Patterson v. Derrick Rose.

21-861 Adrian Ball v. Jason Wells.

21-876 Etoy Perkins v. Windie Rose.

21-1140 Bryan Wages v. Cassandra Babson.