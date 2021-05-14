DOLLARWAY GRADS CROSS STAGE

Valedictorian Freddiemae Thompson shared her faith, remembered the good times and good people along the way and led her fellow Dollarway High School graduates in a chant of: "Ohh, Let's Go, Cards, Go! Go, Cards, Go!" during their commencement Tuesday at the Dollarway Fieldhouse. Heavy rain forced the ceremony to move from Cardinal Stadium inside the gymnasium, on the old Dollarway Road campus.

Not much chatter was made about the significance of the event. The class of 60 is the last group to graduate from the Dollarway School District, which will annex into the Pine Bluff School District after 107 years in operation. Dollarway High School, however, will remain in operation for the 2021-22 school year.

Freddiemae Thompson delivers her valedictory address to the Dollarway High School class of 2021. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Supporters of graduate Brandon Scarver Jr. were among those who nearly filled the Dollarway Fieldhouse for commencement Tuesday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Salutatorian La’naja Tyson addresses her Dollarway High classmates at commencement Tuesday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Tuesday’s graduation ceremony was the last for the Dollarway School District. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)