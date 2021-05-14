'Dream big,' Watson Chapel graduates urged at Convention Center ceremony

Aaliyah Handy encouraged her fellow Watson Chapel High School graduates to "dream big dreams and let's change the world" during her valedictory speech Tuesday night at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Supporters of 155 graduates attended the first high school graduation ceremony at the facility this year. Handy earned top honors, while Aatiyah Royal was hailed as salutatorian.

Makayla Demery receives her diploma. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Aatiyah Royal gives her salutatory speech during Watson Chapel High School’s graduation ceremony. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Aaliyah Handy makes her valedictory speech during Watson Chapel High School’s graduation ceremony. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Supporters of a high school graduate line the railing at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Graduates observe their classmates marching across the stage. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)