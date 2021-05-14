CLASS AA-CENTRAL BASEBALL

TRAVELERS 3, CARDINALS 1

Ian McKinney struck out nine in five innings and the Arkansas Travelers scored all three of their runs in the first inning to knock off the Springfield Cardinals on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Arkansas (5-3) has now won three consecutive games and moved into a tie for second place in the Double-A Central.

McKinney (1-0) allowed only one hit and walked four. He threw 93 pitches, 53 for strikes. Collin Kober gave up a hit in the ninth inning but collected the save. Six Travelers pitchers held the Cardinals to four hits.

Jordan Cowan started the Arkansas rally with a lead-off walk. Jake Scheiner's first double of the season brought home Cowan for a 1-0 Travelers' lead.

Joe Rizzo followed with a run-scoring single to left. Brian O'Keefe capped the scoring with another run-scoring single to left.

Springfield got its run in the seventh of Jake Haberer. Imeldo Diaz started the inning with a single and moved to third on Nick Dunn's double. David Vinsky picked up an RBI with a ground out to first, but the Cardinals' rally ended with Haberer getting Delvin Perez to fly out and getting Nolan Gorman to look at a called third strike.

Scheiner finished 3 for 4 for Arkansas, which managed nine hits, all in the first four innings.

Kyle Leahy (0-2) took the loss for Springfield, which has lost six in a row.

DRILLERS 9, NATURALS 3

Hunter Feduccia and Devin Mann each hit two-run home runs in a six-run fifth inning in leading Tulsa over Northwest Arkansas at Arvest Ballpark.

The Drillers collected four of their nine hits and took advantage of a throwing error in the fifth inning. Michael Busch also homered for Tulsa while Donovan Casey went 3 for 3.

Brewer Hicklen hit his first home of the season for the Naturals, belting a lead-off shot off of reliever Justin Bruil in the sixth.

Marcelo Martinez (0-1) took the loss for the Naturals. Martinez allowed 5 hits, 4 runs and 2 walks, while striking out 3.

Clay Dungan and Rudy Martin each had two hits for the Naturals. Bobby Witt Jr. singled in two runs in the third inning to give Northwest Arkansas a 2-0 lead.

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS VS. SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS

WHEN 7:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Litle Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travs: RHP Penn Murfee (0-0, 0.00 ERA); Cardinals: RHP Alvaro Seijas (0-1, 16.88 ERA)

TICKETS $12 box (available in pods of 1, 2, 4, 6); $8 reserved (available in pods of 1, 2 3, 4, 6); $6 general admission. Available only online at travs.com; no in-person sales.

PROMOTIONS Postgame fireworks

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Springfield, 2:10 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:35 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:35 p.m.

THURSDAY at Corpus Christi, 6:35 p.m.

Today's game

TULSA DRILLERS AT NW ARKANSAS NATURALS

WHEN 7:05 p.m.

WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

RADIO None

WEBSITE nwanaturals.com

PITCHERS Naturals: RHP Alec Marsh (0-0, 0.00 ERA); Drillers: RHP Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

PROMOTIONS Postgame fireworks

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Tulsa, 6:05 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Tulsa, 2:05 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.

THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.