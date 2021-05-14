FYI: Weekend offers theater and more

Today

Virtual Architecture Tour -- Frank Lloyd Wright's Bachman-Wilson House, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via YouTube. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"At the Wedding" -- A new love story by Bryna Turner, 2 p.m Saturday-Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through June 13, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $51-$70. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"Hillary and Clinton" -- In an alternate reality, a woman named Hillary runs for president, 8 p.m. today & Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Saturday

Shiloh Saturday -- With Jared and Lindi Phillips and their team of Belgian draft horses, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History via Facebook and YouTube. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Washington County Community Remembrance Project -- Equal Justice Initiative Essay Competition Awards Ceremony, 12:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library Event Center. Free. faylib.org.

Art Trail Performance -- BODYSONNET, 1 p.m., under the Louise Bourgeois sculpture "Maman," Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. weekends, in the Crystal Bridges studios. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artosphere Film Series -- "FernGully: The Last Rainforest," 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Artosphere Film Series -- "Boy and the World," 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

"Passion Project" -- A song cycle presented by Pilot Arts, 7:30 p.m., Fayette Junction Warehouse in Fayetteville. Sold out. pilotarts.org.

__

Sunday

Family Fun -- Fairy Tales in the Forest, 1-3 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Artosphere Film Series -- "Mia and the Migoo," 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

Artosphere Film Series -- "Welcome to the Space Show," 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com