• Robert Beavers, 67, the mayor of War, W.Va., who is facing drug possession and driving under the influence charges stemming from a traffic stop two days before the mayoral election, won another term in office, defeating challenger Grover Mahone by a vote of 123-40.

• Rawiri Waititi, an indigenous New Zealand lawmaker, was censured after being thrown out of Parliament for performing a Maori haka, a traditional dance or challenge accompanied by a chant, to protest what he called racist arguments during a floor debate on health care.

• John Bel Edwards, the governor of Louisiana, and other state officials, traveled to New Iberia to unveil a new historical marker in the hometown of former Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, who died in 2019, recognizing her as the state's first female governor.

• Glen Richter, 51, who pleaded guilty to kidnapping, sexually assaulting and then killing a 22-year-old Dallas woman as she went to celebrate her birthday with friends, was sentenced to life in prison, prosecutors said.

• Markea Brown, 28, of Milwaukee, who pleaded guilty to shoplifting from a mall, no longer has to tell the management of any store she enters about the offense after the Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruled that it doesn't believe publicly shaming her "promotes rehabilitation."

• Michael Fukuda, a Los Angeles FBI agent, said investigators used security video to identify three suspected gang members who were arrested in the armed robbery of a man whose $500,000 watch was taken from his wrist at gunpoint while he was eating lunch outdoors at a Beverly Hills restaurant.

• David Lacey, 67, the husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, will avoid jail time and instead enter a diversion program after he was charged with pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter members who demonstrated outside the couple's home last year.

• Karl Hampton, 63, and his wife, Deborah, 59, both of Franklin, Tenn., were arrested after being indicted on allegations that they defrauded an 85-year-old widow with dementia out of nearly $1.7 million, authorities said.

• Joshua Potvin, who resigned as police chief of Fryeburg, Maine, after being accused of faking a suspicious person report so he could skip out of a town board of selectmen meeting in 2020, had his law enforcement license revoked by a state oversight agency.