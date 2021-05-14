Little Flock mayor set to resign June 1

LITTLE FLOCK -- The city needs to replace its mayor for the second time since 2018.

Mayor Tracy Englebrecht will resign effective June 1, he announced Thursday in a post on the city's Facebook page. Englebrect's post said he notified City Council members of his decision last week.

"While I have been honored to have had the opportunity to serve as mayor, changes in my personal life make it impossible for me to dedicate myself at the level I expect and that the people of Little Flock deserve," the post states.

The current term runs through 2022, and the council will look to fill the vacancy during its June 21 meeting, Englebrect's statement says.

The position is part time and pays $19,000 annually, Englebrect said.