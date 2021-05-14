LR Central names top '21 graduates

Robin Eluvathingal has been named valedictorian of Little Rock Central High for the Class of 2021.

Alex Borengasser and Tianfu Lam are co-salutatorians.

Eluvathingal, 18, whose parents are Renjith Eluvathingal and Reshmi Jose, plans to study biochemistry at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Borengasser, 17, whose parents are William and Aiwei Borengasser, is headed to Princeton University in Princeton, N.J., to study natural sciences/STEM.

Lam, 18, whose parents are Steve and Julette Lam, plans to study medicine at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.