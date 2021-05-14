Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of UA graduate

DALLAS — A man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to killing a 22-year-old Dallas woman as she went to celebrate her birthday with friends, prosecutors said.

The Dallas County district attorney's office said Glen Richter, 51, pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Sara Hudson. Richter, who was originally charged with capital murder, must serve 30 years before he's eligible for parole, according to prosecutors.

Hudson had been working in Dallas after recently graduating from the University of Arkansas.

In August 2019, Hudson parked her SUV near a Dallas street filled with bars and restaurants and was walking through the parking lot when Richter grabbed her from behind, prosecutors said.

They said Richter forced Hudson back into the driver's seat of her vehicle and sat in the seat behind her. Richter then made Hudson drive to an ATM and take out $700 before sexually assaulting her, shooting her twice and setting her vehicle on fire, prosecutors said.

A couple of hours after she was kidnapped, Hudson's burning vehicle was found with her body in the back, prosecutors said. It was parked just around the corner from where she'd been taken.