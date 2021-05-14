Murfreesboro trucker dies in wreck

A 54-year-old truck driver died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on U.S. 84 in Bismarck, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Richard Allen Collins of Murfreesboro was driving a 1989 Peterbilt tractor-trailer eastbound on the highway at 11:18 a.m. when a 2013 Dodge Avenger in front of him began to make a U-turn in the roadway, the report said. Collins attempted to avoid a collision but struck the rear driver's side of the Dodge and overturned in a ditch, according to the report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brittany Carrol Fowler, 37, of Aurora, who the report listed as the driver of the Dodge, was injured in the crash, along with two unnamed minor passengers, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A 45-year-old Judsonia man died in a single-vehicle crash on May 7 on Missile Base Road in Judsonia, according to a state police report released Thursday.

Terry Loyd was driving a 2010 Mazda south on the road at 3:11 a.m. when the car left the roadway and struck a culvert before catching fire, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.