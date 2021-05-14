Andrews to lead new small-business unit

Little Rock native Katherine Andrews has been promoted to head a new small-business and entrepreneurship initiative at the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.

The Small Business and Entrepreneurship Division will guide the commission's efforts to assist and promote small businesses and entrepreneurs in the state, as well as identify and implement best practices to increase entrepreneurial activity in Arkansas.

Andrews, who has served as project manager for business development at the commission since 2016, will be the first leader of the newly established division. She will assume her new role June 1.

"Arkansans are known worldwide for their entrepreneurial spirit," Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said. "Small businesses and entrepreneurship are the heartbeat of our business community, and we understand the value they bring to our economy. Through this division, we will be able to provide more partnership to existing small-business resource providers and support our business community more efficiently."

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission established the division to streamline agency services and meet the needs of small businesses and entrepreneurs more efficiently, Preston said.

-- Andrew Moreau

Surgical-equipment plant to close in '22

COLUMBUS, Miss. -- A company that has been making surgical instruments and equipment in Mississippi since 2007 announced plans to close its facility next year.

Ecolab, based in St. Paul, Minn., will close its facility in Columbus by mid-2022, said spokesman Roman Blahoski, The Commercial Dispatch reported.

"The pandemic impacted our surgical business, due to the broad cancellation of elective surgical procedures during the pandemic," Blahoski said. "Because of that, we were reevaluating our operations and we determined that transferring the work ...[will ] better position the business."

The facility specializes in manufacturing surgical instruments and equipment. There are currently 61 employees working in positions ranging from manufacturing to research and development, IT and customer service.

-- The Associated Press

State index climbs to 616.45, up 14.44

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 616.45, up 14.44.

"Equities focused on improved weekly jobs data and ignored an inflationary monthly PPI report as the S&P 500 index bounced off the 50-day moving average after three consecutive days of losses with the industrials and financials sectors outperforming while energy was the only sector to post a negative performance," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.