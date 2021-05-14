GOLF

Spieth, Spaun share lead

Jordan Spieth had his longest stretch all day of mere pars -- a whopping four holes -- on the besieged new home course of the AT&T Byron Nelson when the local favorite stepped over a 55-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th. Nothing but the bottom of the cup, and a share of the first-round lead with J.J. Spaun at 9-under 63 on a nearly wind-less Thursday. Spieth, Spaun and plenty of others had little trouble with TPC Craig Ranch north of Dallas. There were 132 players in the field of 156 under par, with 94 of those in the 60s on the third venue in the past four Nelsons. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) opened with a 4-under 68. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 69. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) turned in a 1-over 73. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) shot a 3-over 75.

Sigg on top in Korn Ferry

Greyson Sigg turned in a 9-under 61 at the Holston Hills Country Club in Knoxville, Tenn., to take a two-shot lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Knoxville Open. Sigg leads Kyle Reifers by two strokes after the first round. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 68. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) fired a 1-under 69. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) is at 2-over 72.

Macintyre fires a 66

Robert MacIntyre started with five consecutive birdies and finished with another two to shoot a 6-under 66 Thursday and take a share of the lead after the second round of the British Masters in Sutton Coldfield, England. MacIntyre was level with fellow Scotsman Calum Hill (70) and English veteran Richard Bland (69) on 7-under 137, with three players a shot behind -- including 2018 winner Eddie Pepperell. MacIntyre's run of birdies ended with a bogey on the sixth hole at The Belfry after hitting his tee shot into the water. He finished with eight birdies and two bogeys. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles missed the cut with a 154.

BASEBALL

Yanks' SS positive for virus

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated and having previously contracted the coronavirus during the offseason. Torres is among eight so-called breakthrough positives among the Yankees -- people who tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. The Yankees said the team is undergoing additional testing and contact tracing, with the assistance of the baseball commissioner's office and its medical experts.

FOOTBALL

Titans, Farley comes to terms

The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with first-round selection Caleb Farley and four of his fellow draft picks just before their three-day rookie minicamp. The Titans announced Thursday they have agreed to terms with five of their eight draft picks along with 10 undrafted free agents. Farley was the No. 22 pick overall out of Virginia Tech. The Titans also agreed with right tackle Dillon Radunz of North Dakota State, their second-round selection; fourth-round wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick of Louisville, sixth-rounders wide receiver Racey McMath of LSU and safety Brady Breeze.

Packers add QB Bortles

The Green Bay Packers have signed Blake Bortles as they attempt to add quarterback depth while MVP Aaron Rodgers' future with the team remains uncertain. Rodgers, who has reportedly expressed his desire not to return to Green Bay, had been one of two quarterbacks on the roster along with 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, will be reunited with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. The 29-year-old Bortles started 73 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014-18. Hackett was Jacksonville's quarterbacks coach from 2015-16 and offensive coordinator from 2016-18.

Browns sign three players

The Cleveland Browns signed three of their eight 2021 draft picks a day before the team was to open rookie minicamp. West Virginia linebacker Tony Fields II, Georgia safety Richard LeCounte and UCLA running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton signed their deals on Thursday.

Chiefs trade for CB

The Minnesota Vikings traded cornerback Mike Hughes, their 2018 first-round draft pick, to the Kansas City Chiefs in a swap of late-round selections Thursday. The Vikings sent their 2022 seventh-round pick to the Chiefs for their 2022 sixth-round choice, a minimal gain for an injury-hampered player in danger of being released. The Vikings last week declined the fifth-year contract option for Hughes, who has 13 passes defensed, 3 fumble recoveries and 2 interceptions in 24 career games.

TENNIS

Nadal advances in Rome

When it comes to long, grueling clay-court battles, nobody is better than Rafael Nadal. Nearing his 35th birthday, the Spanish great showed he's still got the stamina to withstand much younger challengers in a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) comeback win over 22-year-old Denis Shapovalov on Thursday that secured him a spot in the Italian Open quarterfinals in Rome. Nadal roared back from 3-0 down in the second set and then saved two match points on his serve at 6-5 in the third. Nadal, a nine-time champion in Rome, will next face Alexander Zverev, the 2017 Rome champion and the winner of last week's Madrid Open. Zverev also won in a comeback, beating Kei Nishikori 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Earlier, top-ranked Novak Djokovic cruised past Spanish qualifier Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2, 6-1.