100 years ago

May 14, 1921

• Prohibition Enforcement Officer Rankin and Deputy Sheriff Glidewell about 3 o'clock yesterday morning captured a 250-gallon still near Wrightsville, about 10 miles south of Little Rock on the Pine Bluff pike. Three white men, Charlie Jackson, Fred Bates and Tom Kumpe, who the officers said were operating the still when they came upon it, were arrested charged with manufacturing liquor. J. W. Griffin, another white man, who was seen by the officers crossing a field near the still with a five-gallon jug of moonshine liquor, was arrested on a charge of transporting liquor.

50 years ago

May 14, 1971

• The North Little Rock School Board adopted a desegregation plan Thursday for secondary schools that would reopen Scipio A. Jones Junior High School and assign the School District's entire seventh-grade enrollment there. The student assignments to the two high schools -- North Little Rock High School and Northeast High School -- will remain unchanged. All eighth and ninth graders will attend the four junior high schools -- Jefferson Davis, Ridgeroad, Lakewood and Rose City -- and those schools' attendance zones will remain the same.

25 years ago

May 14, 1996

• The North Little Rock City Council voted Monday to put a stop to bus bench signs that aren't at bus stops. Alderman Leonard Spinelli's ordinance, approved by the council, requires companies marketing the benches with advertising on the backs to place them only at designated Central Arkansas Transit Authority stops. The new law won't take effect until Aug. 1. That will give the bus agency time to finish putting up its yellow bus stop signs. Spinelli said that while he didn't oppose all bench signs, he was concerned that "they all seem to congregate at only two or three intersections" along McCain and John F. Kennedy boulevards.

10 years ago

May 14, 2011

• Spending practices in the Pulaski County Special School District and a longtime debt owed to the district by an after-school child-care provider drew the ire Friday of some Legislative Joint Auditing Committee members. Amounts paid in recent months to the district's multiple attorneys and checks written to caterers and hotels in various locations inside and outside the state were questioned by lawmakers, who called on the district's leaders to report again on its expenditures at the committee's next meeting, June 10.