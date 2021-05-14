OTHERS SAY: Craven image

Fellow House Republicans have booted Liz Cheney from GOP leadership, punishment for her having challenged Donald Trump's poisonous and anti-democratic falsehoods about the 2020 election.

Cheney is no longer conference chair. But until Wyoming voters repudiate her, she will remain an independently elected representative in the party of Lincoln, Reagan and, regrettably, Trump. Which means it remains her duty and her charge to continue to use her voice to speak the truth. That she did in her speech Tuesday night. It was short, but critically important: "Remaining silent and ignoring the lie emboldens the liar." Republicans can make her a pariah, but they cannot shut her up.

The attempt to bury Cheney elevates her. She isn't now just a dissident to the Trumpite politburo; she's been officially deemed a threat and erased from the portrait, making her a symbol of the lengths to which the former president and his minions will go to perpetuate their baseless myths. She is gaining national stature she never could have dreamed of otherwise.

And Liz will have the last laugh.