Grand Reopening

Ozark Folkways ready to spring back

After a year-long slumber, Ozark Folkways in Winslow welcomes the community back with its grand reopening celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The event includes a 3 p.m. outdoor concert by Buddy Shute and the Motivators (above), two outdoor plant pigment printmaking workshops lead by Jarrod Cluck, food from Chester Cafe, and a Tulle Waterfall installation by artist Kathy Sparks (below).

Memphis bred, New Orleans marinated and Ozark Mountain infused, Buddy Shute's award-winning originals and The Motivators' shades of Ozarks Blues will make you move. Tickets for the concert are $10 and will support the musicians. Four people maximum per socially distanced lawn circle.

Limited tickets remain for Jerrod Cluck's two printmaking workshops. Each workshop is two hours, and ticket price includes instruction and materials. Each student will leave with a small print made during the workshop. At 10 a.m., Cluck will teach boiling and steaming. In the 1 p.m. workshop, students will learn Hapa Zome, the Japanese printing method of pounding plants. (Participants for this class: Bring a hammer or mallet.) Workshops are limited to 12 students. $45 each.

Ozark Folkways is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation, development, instruction and celebration of regional arts, crafts and music. The majority of proceeds from gallery sales, workshops and performances go to support artists and craftspeople in the region.

WHERE -- 22733 U.S. 71 in Winslow

INFO -- 634-3791, ozarkfolkways.org

-- Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com