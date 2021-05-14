PBHS senior gets $1,000 scholarship

The Gamma Psi Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. presented a $1,000 scholarship to Trenton S. Harris, a Pine Bluff High School senior.

Justin Harmon, representing Phi Beta Sigma, presented the scholarship to Harris during the school's senior awards assembly Thursday, according to a news release.

Harris plans to attend the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in the fall. The fraternity members wish him a very successful future, a spokesman said.

Virtual summit speakers announced

Southeast Arkansas College president Steven Bloomberg is among the latest group of speakers announced for the free National Youth Teen and Young Adult Empowerment Summit set this weekend.

The virtual event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The keynote speaker will be Kevin Hines, an award-winning brain/mental health and suicide prevention activist.

Presenters will also include Steven Bloomberg, president at Southeast Arkansas College (SEARK); Lynette Bloomberg, director for the SEARK Leadership Academy; Cleveland Miles, deputy director in the Division of Forensic Sciences at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory; Cne' Hamilton, a trauma-informed certified yoga instructor; and Furonda Brasfield, owner of the Law Office of Furonda Brasfield, PLLC, at Stuttgart.

The conference is geared toward young people 14-29 years old and their families coming together for education, mental health wellness, enrichment activities and speakers, according to a news release. Sessions will be held for 14-17 year olds and those 18 and older.

The event is organized by Resiliency Empowerment Faith Overcomer (REFORM) Inc., a nonprofit organization founded by Melrita M. Johnson, a local resident and licensed clinical social worker.

The event will be live streamed on Zoom, Facebook and other social media sites. To register or for details, visit reformarkansas@yahoo.com or www.reformincarkansas.org.

Program underway for young parents

A baby shower is offered upon completion of the Turning Point Young Parent Program for Pregnant Parenting Teens, according to a news release.

Sessions are set from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the House of Da'Borah & More, 1303 W. Fifth Ave., Pine Bluff. This project for young mothers and fathers is hosted by Turning Point Youth Center Inc. in conjunction with the Arkansas Children's Hospital Satellite for Safe Sleep Program, according to a news release.

Highlights of the program include connecting teen parents with community resources, increasing participants' parenting skills and promoting education on child safety, nutrition, discipline and developmental stages of life.

In addition to a baby shower, participants will receive a certificate upon completion of program. The parenting program is also accepting donations.

Details: Yolanda Pitts, program director, (870) 643-6540, or Pamela Barnes Earnest, assistant director, (870) 395-1954.