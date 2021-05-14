Pine Bluff area Church News beginning May 14

THE PINE BLUFF DISTRICT NO. 1 WOMEN'S INSTITUTE will meet virtually from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. The presenter will be Rosie Clayton and the topic will be "Helping Students Get Ahead in Virtual and In-Person Learning." The institute is sponsored by Pine Bluff District No. 1 Women's Department of the Church of God in Christ, Arkansas First Jurisdiction. Interested participants may sign in at 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86476242465 with meeting ID: 864 7624 2465. People may also call in at 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799. Everyone is welcome to participate.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will conduct the deacon ordination service for Errick Davis Sr. during worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The community is invited to attend services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. New Community follows health guidelines and practices social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the entrances of the church. Masks are still required and ushers have them for people who need masks.

HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry in a drive-thru setting Monday from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 food boxes run out. Only one box per household will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a news release. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's licenses.) Everyone is required to wear a mask. Pine Bluff police will direct traffic. Details: Saint Mary Harris, apostle at House of Bread, (870) 872-2196.

OLD ST. JAMES MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4512 S. Ohio St., will host a covid-19 vaccination clinic from noon to 2 p.m. June 13 at the church. Doctor's Orders Pharmacy will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 years old and older, according to a news release. People may just come by the church for the vaccination or register with Doctor's Orders Pharmacy online at https://appacuityschedling.com/schedule.phi?owner=2160152&appointmentType=22537587. Details: Billie Dorn, Old St. James church secretary, at (870) 536-7654.

ONE PINE BLUFF PRAYING TOGETHER SERVICES have been scheduled for people to pray for the growth and prosperity of the city for an hour at 6 p.m. Sundays in May. Prayers will be held by conference call at 978-990-5000, access code: 127365# on May 16 at Kingdom Builders Outreach Church of God in Christ, 3105 S. Apple St. Live prayer events, following health guidelines and mask wearing, will be held May 23 at St. Peter's Rock Baptist Church, 1201 S. Catalpa St.; and May 30 at New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., invites the community to participate in a Family Portrait Day fundraiser June 12-13. Participants will receive one 8X10, two 5X7 and eight wallet size photos for $10. For details and appointment times, call (870) 643-3937.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Items should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com.