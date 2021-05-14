Police ID man fatally shot in Ward

Officers in Lonoke County have identified the man found dead from a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon, police said.

John Hardin, 31, was found by officers of the Ward Police Department, according to a statement. Ward is located between Cabot and Beebe.

Ryan Abbott, 32, of Mount Vernon is being held in the Lonoke County jail pending the filing of formal charges, authorities said.

Officers with the Ward Police Department said they responded around 4:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of assault involving a woman and her ex-husband. The incident had taken place the previous night at a home on Mallard Cove, according to a press release from the Ward Police Department.

Police said they met with the woman in a neighboring residence, and they were told that the ex-husband might still have been in the home, police said.

Officers made several unsuccessful attempts to make contact before gaining entry into the home and finding Hardin with an apparent gunshot wound in his head, the release states.

The relationships among Hardin, Abbott and the woman who spoke with police were unclear as of Friday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.