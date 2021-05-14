Little Rock man shot, injured at motel, police say

A 30-year-old man was shot twice at a Little Rock motel on Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at the Motel 6, 10524 W. Markham St. around 2:15 p.m., according to a Little Rock police report. Police said they found Kenny Billups lying on the second floor, in front of a room, with two wounds in his lower-left abdomen and upper-right chest.

Billups was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center for possible life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A witness told officers she could hear a male and female arguing for as long as 15 minutes in the room next to where Billups was found, the report states. The witness reportedly said she heard a loud bang that sounded like a single gunshot, police said.

Little Rock police spokesperson Mark Edwards said he couldn’t confirm the victim’s condition on Friday.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.