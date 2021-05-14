Prairie Grove officer undergoes partial leg amputation

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove police Officer Tyler Franks, who was shot three times while responding to a domestic disturbance May 4, had part of his left leg amputated, according to a news release Thursday from police Capt. Jeff O'Brien.

The release said Franks suffered "unrepairable damage" to his vascular system, making the surgery necessary.

Franks, 29, was shot three times in the upper portion of both legs and has been in the intensive care unit at Washington Regional Medical Center since the incident. Franks was moved to a rehabilitation facility Wednesday night where he'll continue his recovery from the gunshot wounds.

Franks' father, Tim Franks, on Wednesday said his son's left leg had so much damage doctors were unable to maintain the blood flow.

"They tried everything at the hospital," said Franks, who lives in Grove, Okla. "It just wasn't healing at all."

Franks said the decision was made May 6 to partially amputate the leg just above the knee, and Tyler had surgery the next day.

He said the family decided to go ahead and release the information about the amputation so people could begin to heal.

Franks said his son would be at the rehabilitation facility for about two weeks to learn how to ambulate and then would have outpatient services. Tyler will end up with a prosthetic leg, and Tim Franks said his son is expected to have a "full, full recovery."

Tyler is in great spirits and is ready to do whatever he has to do to recover, Franks said.

"I could not be more proud of him," Franks said. "He is so courageous. The bravery he's shown after this has been outstanding."

Franks said he's very happy with where Tyler is right now as far as his injuries and surgeries "considering what could have happened."

He added, "Tyler survived his injuries, and he is a fighter and he's moving forward."

He expressed his appreciation to everyone involved in caring for his son, from the hospital cafeteria workers to nurses, doctors, law enforcement, first responders and the community of Prairie Grove.

"This was a team effort to get us where we're at," Franks said. "I want them to know how appreciative we are. They're making this roller coaster ride so much easier. Everyone has been amazing. We are so thankful."

Franks was in law enforcement for about 20 years, mostly with Washington County Sheriff's Office and as Lincoln police chief for several years.

Both of his sons were all about law enforcement and grew up around it, Franks said.

"If I did instill anything in them, it was if you're going to do something, you give it your all. Tyler was very good at what he did. He knew how to be a law enforcement officer before he became one," Franks said.

Tyler's brother, Levi Franks, works for Benton County Sheriff's Office. Tyler also has one other brother and four sisters.

Tim Franks said Tyler's injuries aren't work-altering injuries where he would have to retire from law enforcement. He said any decision to return to that career would be Tyler's choice on whether he believed he was ready mentally, emotionally and physically.

Tyler Franks was shot after responding to a domestic disturbance call on West Thurman Street in Prairie Grove. Franks, Prairie Grove police officer Andrew Gibson and two Farmington police officers, Jacob Stine and James Cavin, arrived at the home and attempted to enter a bedroom.

The suspect, Nickolas Colbert, 42, of Prairie Grove, fired multiple rounds from a shotgun and handgun at close range, according to O'Brien.

Gibson fired five rounds, striking Colbert at least four times. O'Brien said Colbert retreated further into the bedroom while still armed, and Gibson was able to get Franks out of the house and immediately applied two tourniquets before he was later taken by Central Emergency Medical Service to Washington Regional.

Gibson has been credited with saving Franks' life.

Since then, O'Brien said a Prairie Grove police officer has been on duty with Franks around the clock to show the department's support and to let him know the officers plan to be with him throughout the process.

O'Brien said Franks had a "unique knack" as a police officer for knowing people, the vehicles they drive and the area.

"He lives, eats, breathes and sleeps law enforcement," O'Brien said.

Along with being a police officer, Franks also is a volunteer for Morrow Fire Department.

All involved in the incident have had an opportunity to participate in a briefing session with a professional to talk about the shooting and how the officers and other first responders are doing, O'Brien said. Another session was planned for Thursday night.

Colbert was taken into custody the night of the shooting and then taken to Washington Regional. Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident but hasn't released any information on its investigation.