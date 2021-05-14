ARRESTS

Farmington

• Harry Butler, 64, of 2380 Bunker Lane in Farmington was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape-forcible fondling and sexual assault. Butler was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Matthew Cox, 24, of 581 King Lane in Pea Ridge was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Cox was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• Austin McGee, 31, of 813 E. Huntsville Ave. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery and theft by receiving. McGee was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Phillip Vanvoast, 50, of 809 Sherman St. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Vanvoast was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

• Zachary Kelton, 40, of 4170 Dodd Lane in East Mobile, Ala., was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape-forcible fondling and sexual assault. Kelton was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Ralph Hampton, 44, of 21336 U.S. 412 East in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Hampton was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Steven Williams, 46, of 2396 N. Berkleigh Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Williams was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.