NLR man faces 8 drug, gun counts

North Little Rock police arrested a man on eight felony drug and firearm charges after police were sent to investigate an assault call Wednesday night, according to an arrest report.

Officers were sent at 10:30 p.m. to 1300 N. Main St., where a woman was seen crying near Darrell Smith, 25, of North Little Rock, the report said.

The officers asked Smith, who has previous felony convictions, to show his hands, which were shoved into his jacket pockets, and he initially refused before revealing a firearm in his jacket, according to the report.

Smith complied with officers' orders and placed the weapon on the ground. Officers found that the revolver had been reported stolen, the report said. They also found marijuana, Ecstacy, heroin, adderall, oxycodone and fentanyl, the report said.

Smith was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held in lieu of $25,000 bond. Smith is charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, five felony counts of possession of Schedule II drugs, felony possession of firearms by certain persons, felony theft by receiving and misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose.

Report: Prisoner groped jail deputy

A Pulaski County jail prisoner has been charged with sexually assaulting a deputy inside the lockup late Wednesday, according to an arrest report.

Clayveon Howard, 18, was seen on camera grabbing a deputy on the buttocks twice at 10:50 p.m., the report said.

Howard was originally arrested on April 27 on a possession of controlled substances and two domestic battery charges.

He is now additionally charged with felony sexual assault.