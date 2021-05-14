Russian admiral: NATO ships a threat

SEVEROMORSK, Russia -- A top Russian admiral complained Thursday about increased NATO military activities near the country's borders, describing them as a threat to regional security.

Adm. Alexander Moiseyev, the commander of Russia's Northern Fleet, said NATO navy ships' presence in the Barents Sea and the Norwegian Sea have reached levels unseen since World War II.

Speaking to reporters onboard the Northern Fleet's flagship, the Pyotr Velikiy (Peter the Great) missile cruiser, at its Arctic base of Severomorsk, Moiseyev said NATO drills have edged closer to Russian borders, and noted increasingly frequent flights by U.S. nuclear-capable strategic bombers.

"Such actions are provocative and have a negative impact on regional security," Moiseyev said.

He voiced particular concern about the U.S. military assets on the territory of NATO ally Norway that borders Russia, saying that it has led to an "increase of the conflict potential in the Arctic."

Ties between Russia and the West have plummeted to post-Cold War lows after the 2014 Russian annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and Moscow's support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine.

Rebel leader dies in Indonesia clashes

JAYAPURA, Indonesia -- Two Papuan independence fighters, including a rebel commander, were killed in ongoing clashes between Indonesian security forces and a rebel group in the country's troubled easternmost region, authorities said Thursday.

The clashes began last month in restive Papua province after rebels set fire to several schools and killed two teachers in Beoga village in Puncak district.

Police and military forces launched a joint operation to find the attackers, who authorities believe belong to the West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Organization.

A joint military and police force killed two of the Papuan fighters during a battle Wednesday with dozens of rebels who were armed with military-grade weapons as well as axes and arrows in Wuloni village in mountainous Puncak district, said Iqbal Alqudussy, spokesperson for the joint operation.

He said the rebels fled into the jungle, and two were found dead by soldiers combing the area. Security forces seized a military helmet, separatist flags, documents and scores of axes, machetes and arrows from the battle scene, he said.

One of the dead men, identified as Lesmin Waker, was a rebel commander who killed a member of the joint security forces in a gunfight two weeks ago, Alqudussy said.

A spokesperson for the rebels couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Hurt Maldives ex-leader sent abroad

MALE, Maldives -- Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed, who was critically wounded in an explosion, was released from the hospital Thursday and flown to Germany for further treatment, his family and the hospital said.

Nasheed, 53, was wounded in the blast last week that authorities blamed on Muslim extremists. Two of his bodyguards and two apparent bystanders, including a British citizen, were also wounded by what police say was a homemade explosive device containing ball bearings attached to a motorbike parked near the ex-president's car.

He underwent surgeries on his head, chest, abdomen and a limb.

On Thursday, ADK Hospital in Male said Nasheed was released and was traveling overseas for rehabilitation and recovery. His brother, Nazim Sattar, said Nasheed flew to Germany.

Under heavy security, Nasheed was taken to the airport in an ambulance and departed on a special flight.

He was the first democratically elected president of the Maldives, serving from 2008-12, when he resigned amid protests. He was defeated in the subsequent presidential election and was ineligible for the 2018 race because of a prison sentence, but has remained an influential political figure.

He currently serves as speaker of Parliament.

Taiwan experiences rolling blackouts

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- An equipment failure caused an outage at a power plant in southern Taiwan on Thursday, triggering rolling blackouts across the island affecting millions of people.

The outage in Kaohsiung trapped at least one person in an elevator and disrupted a daily briefing being given by government officials on the island's pandemic situation.

Taipower, the government-run electric company, launched the rolling blackouts at 3 p.m. and said emergency repairs were underway.

The outages affected 8.46 million households, Taipower said.

In Yilan County, one person was trapped in an elevator, the government-backed Central News Agency said. In Hsinchu, 150,000 households lost power. In the southern city of Tainan, 14 districts were affected.

President Tsai Ing-wen issued a statement saying that "everyone can rest assured" and that the government was handling the situation.

She said an investigation would be conducted into the cause of the outage.