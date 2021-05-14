Sections
Sims Bar-B-Que in southwest Little Rock catches fire

by William Sanders | May 14, 2021 at 6:53 p.m.
Firefighters with the Little Rock Fire Department look at Sims Bar-B-Que after a fire was put out Friday afternoon, May 14, 2021. Fire Department spokesman Capt. Doug Coffman said the fire is likely not suspicious. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/William Sanders)

Firefighters with the Little Rock Fire Department put out a structure fire at the Sims Bar-B-Que restaurant in southwest Little Rock on Friday afternoon, according to a Fire Department spokesman.

Capt. Doug Coffman said the department was called just before 3 p.m. Friday and responded to the 7601 Geyer Springs Road location of the local chain. The fire had already broken through the roof of the building, Coffman said.

The fire was put out by firefighters at around 5 p.m., and no injuries were reported. A preliminary assessment of the fire by the fire marshal concluded that it was probably not suspicious, according to Coffman.

