State reports jumps in coronavirus vaccinations, new covid cases

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday touted an uptick in the state's coronavirus vaccination numbers, even as the state reported the largest increase in new cases in more than a week.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the number of vaccine doses that had been administered in the state, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, rose Friday by 15,339.

That was an increase of more than 2,400 doses from the number reported the previous Friday, making it the first increase in four days that was larger than the one a week earlier.

It was also the largest daily increase since May 1, when the number rose by 19,536.

"Today’s vaccine report shows the highest increase in doses administered in almost two weeks," Hutchinson said in a tweet. "This is good news as we continue to work toward our goal of 50% of Arkansans vaccinated by the end of July. Check with your local provider to schedule a time to get vaccinated."

The uptick in vaccinations came three days after Hutchinson said children age 12-15 could begin receiving doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which had been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for that age group a day earlier.

Overall, the pace of vaccinations in the state has mostly declined since a peak in early April.

Meanwhile, the 250 new coronavirus cases reported Friday made it the second consecutive day in which the increase was larger than the one a week earlier.

As a result, the average number of cases added to the state's tallies each day over a rolling seven-day period rose by about four, to 188.

After rising a day earlier, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by four, to 172.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Health Department, rose by seven, to 5,790.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell for the third straight day, going from 35 as of Thursday to 31.

The number of covid-19 patients who were in intensive care as of 2 p.m., however, rose by nine, to 83, its highest level since mid-March.

Active cases rose by 24, to 2,069.

More details in Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.