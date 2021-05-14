Sections
Students join mentor program

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:47 a.m.
Shown from left are Ja’Miyah Gary, Aniya Remley and Jasmine Stinnett.

Dollarway High School recently announced that 10th graders Jasmine Stinnett, Ja'Miyah Gary and Aniya Remley have been accepted into the Army Educational Outreach Program (AEOP).

AEOP is an eight-week paid summer apprenticeship program for high school students being held at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, according to a news release.

The students successfully completed their applications and interviewed for the positions before being accepted. They will have an opportunity to be mentored in bioinformatics, medicinal plants and biomolecular photosensitizers for energy harvesting, according to the release.

"We congratulate these students on their accomplishments," a Dollarway spokesman said.

