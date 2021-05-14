Super Quiz: Legendary Places

An island in the Atlantic Ocean that Plato said was swallowed by an earthquake.

A mountain peak believed by ancient Greeks to be the dwelling place of the gods.

In Norse mythology, the hall in which Odin received the souls of slain heroes.

The imaginary land in the novel "Lost Horizon" by James Hilton.

A paradise to which King Arthur was carried after his death.

An imaginary place of great wealth sought in South America by 16th-century explorers.

The most northerly region of the habitable world to ancient Greek geographers.

The city of King Priam that was besieged for 10 years by the Greeks.