UA races to front to open SEC meet

The men’s 10,000 meters at the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships Thursday night in College Station, Texas, looked like a University of Arkansas training run.

The Razorbacks piled up 22 points in the 10,000 to take the team lead through three finals at Texas A&M’s Cushing Stadium.

Alabama senior Vincent Kiprop won the 10,000 in 28 minutes, 55.56 seconds, but the Razorbacks took five of the eight scoring places.

Arkansas senior Gilbert took second in 29:10.98 with juniors Luke Meade third (29:22.40) and Matt Young fourth (29:31.97), freshman Myles Richter seventh (30:10.32) and sophomore Jacob McLeod eighth (30:11.09).

Alabama and LSU are tied for second in the team standings with 20 points.

In the women’s 10,000, Arkansas junior Katie Izzo took second (33:17.52) and senior Devin Clark fourth (34:00.74).

Alabama sophomore Mercy Chelangat, the NCAA cross country champion, won the 10,000 in 32:13.13.

The Crimson Tide lead the women’s standings through two finals with 19 points. Auburn is second with 18 points and Arkansas third with 13.

Advancing in the women’s 200 for the Arkansas were sophomore Tiana Wilson (personal-best 22.93) and junior Jada Baylark (23.22). Wilson’s time ranks No. 5 on the Razorbacks’ career list.

Razorbacks senior Shafqua Maloney advanced in the 800 (2:09.11).

In men’s competition, Arkansas junior Jalen Brown advanced in the 200 (20.08) and senior Nick Hilson in the 400 hurdles (50.58).

Razorbacks junior Markus Ballengee dropped out of the decathlon before the 400 — the fifth of Thursday’s events. He had been second through four events with 3,131 points.

Arkansas still has two decathletes in scoring position with sophomore Daniel Spejcher fifth (3,767 points) and senior Tyler Brendel seventh (3,725).

Auburn freshman Kyle Garland leads the decathlon with 4,377 points.

Arkansas junior G’Auna Edwards dropped out of the heptathlon before the 200, the last of Thursday’s events. She had been eighth through three events with 2,413 points.