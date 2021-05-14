UALR baseball vs. Appalachian State

Appalachian St. at UALR

When 6 p.m. today; 6 p.m. Saturday; noon Sunday

Where Gary Hogan Field, Little Rock

Records Appalachian State 16-27, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference; UALR 19-24, 9-9

Series UALR leads 7-5

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

Probable Starters

TODAY UALR: RHP Hayden Arnold (6-3, 3.34 ERA); Appalachian State: LHP Tyler Tuthill (3-5, 3.37)

SATURDAY UALR: RHP Aaron Funk (1-5, 4.99); Appalachian State: RHP Trey Tujetsch (0-5, 3.37)

SUNDAY UALR: LHP Jack DeCooman (0-3, 6.05); Appalachian State: LHP Quinton Martinez (3-7, 5.92)

SHORT HOPS UALR has dropped seven of its past eight games and enters the weekend two games behind Texas-Arlington for second place in the Sun Belt West Division standings. ... Appalachian State has lost six in a row following a nonconference sweep at Miami and a midweek lost to East Tennessee, and is in fourth place of the conference's East Division. ... UALR pitchers have allowed the second-fewest hits (355) in the Sun Belt, trailing only South Alabama (330). ... The Mountaineers' 7.15 staff ERA is second-worst in the league. ... UALR senior reliever Aaron Barkley leads the Sun Belt with an ERA of 1.75.