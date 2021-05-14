UALR establishes Leadership Academy

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has opened a Leadership Academy to provide customized professional development training for local businesses and organizations.

The academy offers a variety of training in areas including business decision-making, personnel management and communication. Courses are offered in person or in hybrid learning.

"The need for the Leadership Academy came from the industry," Dr. Otmar Varela, director of the Leadership Academy and professor of management, said in a news release. "After conducting several focus groups last year with local business experts in leadership development, we realized the need for the academy. We believe this program offers a tremendous opportunity to provide unique training for the business community."

The UALR Leadership Academy is a cooperative effort involving the School of Business, the Department of Applied Communication and the Office of Extended Education.

Training programs are specific to the needs of each participating organization, according to a news release. Courses include strategic decision-making, performance management, public speaking for professionals, diversity management, emotional intelligence and workforce engagement. The Leadership Academy faculty members will also work with organizations to create a personalized training that adapts to the attributes of participants.

More information is available from Dr. Otmar Varela at oxvarela@ualr.edu and at https://bit.ly/3uMQDqy.