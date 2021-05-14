UCA baseball at Houston Baptist

Central Arkansas at Houston Baptist

When 11 a.m., 2 p.m. today and Saturday

Where Husky Field, Houston

Records UCA 19-24, 14-18 Southland Conference; Houston Baptist 10-34, 7-23

Series Houston Baptist leads 12-9

Probable Starters

TODAY GAME 1 UCA: RHP Mark Moyer (3-6, 4.78 ERA); Houston Baptist: RHP Jared Burch (2-3, 7.78)

TODAY GAME 2 Starters TBA

SATURDAY GAME 1 UCA: RHP Conner Williams (2-1, 4.50); Houston Baptist: RHP Jacob Coats (2-7, 5.78)

SATURDAY GAME 2 UCA: RHP Logan Gilberston (1-3, 6.43); Houston Baptist: RHP Daxton Tinker (1-4, 5.32)

SHORT HOPS The Bears split a weekend series at New Orleans before Tuesday's meeting with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was canceled due to rain. UCA enters 10th in the Southland Conference standings. ... Houston Baptist suffered a four-game sweep against Incarnate Word last weekend and is in third place of the conference standings. ... The 206 walks drawn by UCA batters on the season are third-most in the Southland. ... The Huskies' pitching staff carries a team ERA of 6.13, which ranks last in the league.