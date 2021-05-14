Walmart buying Zeekit to acquire virtual try-on technology

Walmart Inc. said Thursday it is acquiring a company called Zeekit that will bring virtual try-on technology to Walmart's e-commerce site.

A spokeswoman for the Bentonville-based retailer said the company can't share yet when it expects to close on the transaction or the financial terms. But Walmart will release more details at a later date, she said.

Once the technology goes live, customers can either upload a photograph of themselves or select a virtual model that best looks like them. They can then digitally "try on" Walmart.com's mix of national- and private-brand clothing.

The Israeli company's founders will also join Walmart: Zeekit Chief Executive Officer Yael Vizel; Chief Technology Officer Alon Kristal; and Nir Appleboim, vice president of research and development. Walmart's spokeswoman said Zeekit has about 30 other employees, who will stay in Israel but be part of Walmart's global tech team.

Retailers have experimented with virtual try-on for years, but the pandemic has expedited those efforts. Asos, Ulta, Sephora and Warby Parker are just a few retailers that offer the service.