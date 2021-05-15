Area students graduate from OBU

Ouachita Baptist University at Arkadelphia celebrated 364 graduates from the class of 2021 during its 134th commencement ceremony May 8. The ceremony included the several residents from Southeast Arkansas.

Pine Bluff

Jonathan Harris graduated December 2020 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance; Hannah Smith graduated May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Christian studies/Christian ministry, biblical studies and Christian theology; Madelynn Wauters graduated summa cum laude May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry.

White Hall

Christina Beger graduated summa cum laude May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in middle school education; Kaleigh Casada graduated May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology; Hunter Smith graduated summa cum laude May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical sciences.

Fordyce

McKenzie Smith graduated magna cum laude May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.

Monticello

Katelyn Bayless graduated cum laude May 2021 with a Bachelor of Music Education degree in choral education.

Sheridan

Elisabeth Brown graduated cum laude May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication sciences and disorders; Luke Hill graduated cum laude May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army; Madeline Martin graduated summa cum laude May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications & media/strategic and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theatre; David Rainwater graduated magna cum laude May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and chemistry.

Stuttgart

Michael Bell graduated May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration/management.

The ceremony was held outdoors at Cliff Harris Stadium at Ouachita and shown at www.livestream.com/obu for those unable to attend. For a full list of graduates, photos and details, visit https://obu.edu/stories/news/2021/05/ouachita-honors-364-graduates-during-134th-commencement.php.