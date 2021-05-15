Bark in the Park set for today

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Area residents who want to take their dog out for some fun and exercise will have the chance to do it at Siloam Springs' Bark in the Park.

The event is planned for 10 a.m. to noon today at the Tails and Trails Dog Park.

This will be the first city event to be held at the dog park since its opening in 2018, according to Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis. There will not be any activities, but there will be vendors for attendees to visit, she said.

Vendors include All Creatures Veterinary Clinic; Simmons Foods' pet food division; Siloam Springs Animal Shelter, which will be helping residents register for city tags for dogs; Gentry Animal Shelter; Pink Poodle Groom and Board; Joint Forces K-9; Victory Ranch Service Dog Training; Marsha Wallace with Collier and Associates; and Deanna Larkin Photography, which will be doing portraits of people with their pets.

"They are going to show people services they provide for pets and get their information out," Davis said.

Precautions will be in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, Davis said. People will be asked to social distance and masks are recommended, but not required since Bark in the Park is an outdoor event, Davis said.

Pets will be able to run the obstacle course located on the backside of the dog park, which has holes and tunnels for dogs to run through, as well as ramps for them to climb, Davis said.

The city is excited to host an event and utilize the dog park, and staff are happy to have people come out and support the park, Davis said.

"I hope to get the park full," Davis said. "It's a smaller park and I would just like to see people use the park."