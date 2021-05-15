Decatur teachers shown appreciation

DECATUR -- When the pandemic hit the world in early 2020, no one had any idea of the impact that this little virus would have on life as we knew it.

By March 2020, almost every normal activity was shut down including this nation's education system.

But as quickly as covid-19 shut off people from each other, one group of dedicated professionals found a way to reunite through the use of the internet.

School districts across Arkansas began looking to the internet as a tool to reach their student population. By the end of the 2019-20 school year, teachers rebounded by changing from in-house instruction to remote learning.

For the Decatur School District, the many talented and innovative teaching staff members were able to find ways to get their students to learn and grow out of this sense of isolationism created by the pandemic.

Decatur Schools joined Gravette, Gentry and other districts around the country in hosting National Teachers Appreciation Week May 3-7. This event was organized in 1984 by the National Parent-Teacher Association "as a special time to honor the individuals who lend their passion and skills to educating our children."

Posters were hung all around Decatur Middle and High schools, as well as Northside Elementary School, by district volunteers and staff as a way to say "thank you" for all the teachers have done and continue to do so that children receive the best possible chance at a successful future.

Superintendent Steve Watkins of the School District expressed his profound appreciation to his teaching staff for their continued efforts to give each child quality education through this time of the covid-19 pandemic.

"I am very proud of the resilience and dedication that our teachers have displayed during this challenging year," said Watkins. "Every teacher has gone above and beyond this year to ensure our students have the best academic instruction, social-emotional foundation, and basic needs to be successful. When we write the story of covid-19, teachers will be at the top of the list to be honored for steering us back to normalcy."