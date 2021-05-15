Enrollment starts for broadband program

GRAVETTE -- Mayor Kurt Maddox received a letter last week announcing that the Federal Communications Commission enrollment for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program began Wednesday for qualified households.

The announcement came from Steven Porch, chief legal counsel at the Arkansas Department of Commerce.

This program helps qualified households with discounts on broadband service up to $50 per month. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from a participating provider if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

Congress has allocated $3.2 billion to pay for the program. The money will be spent nationwide and Porch said he wishes to see residents of Arkansas get their share.

But that will not happen unless everyone goes to www.fcc.gov/brandbandbenefit and checks to see if they're qualified. Porch encourages all Arkansans to go to that website now, check their eligibility and get documents they need ready for enrollment. They can then enroll on the same website.

The program will end when money run out or six months after the Department of Health and Human Services declares an end to the covid-19 health emergency, whichever is sooner.

"This is an important benefit for Arkansans," Porch wrote. "We can only receive what our qualified citizens will apply for through the website. Do not miss out!"