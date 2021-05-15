Gentry chamber back on track with event plans

GENTRY -- Janie Parks, executive director of the Gentry Chamber of Commerce, updated council members at their May 3 meeting regarding upcoming chamber events in the city.

A fishing derby for children, ages 2-12, is set for 8 a.m. to noon on June 26 at the spring-fed pond at the Flint Creek Nature Park.

This year's Freedom Festival will be held July 3, with a car show beginning at approximately 9 a.m. and other events running from noon until the fireworks display at dusk.

Parks said there would be pageants -- five or six of them -- from noon until 2 p.m.

Entertainment will be provided by Swade Diablos, Creek Rock, and Big Smith.

She said the fireworks display would be much larger this year than in years past because of a large donation from McKee Foods Corp.

She reported that Pickin' Time on 59 and the annual Glow Ride are scheduled for September.

Parks also reported on several new businesses and business expansions coming up and anticipated numerous ribbon cuttings in the near future.