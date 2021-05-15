Gentry council condemns property

GENTRY -- The City Council at its May 3 meeting condemned structures at 117 N. Smith Ave. and giving the owner 60 days to remove or bring the structures up to city-code requirements.

If the owner fails to comply within 60 days, the city will remove the structures and place a lien against the property for incurred cleanup costs.

Among items cited as code violations are accumulated rubbish inside and outside of the buildings, broken and boarded up windows, boarded up doors, inoperative plumbing and electrical systems, a sagging roof and structures harboring rodents and raccoons.

The 60 days begins on the date notice is posted at the property.

At a public hearing before the meeting and during the meeting, the property owner, Cletus Dalla Rosa, requested more time (up to a year), citing financial hardship and the time it will take to remove items stored at the property to another location before the structure can be demolished.

In a related matter, the mayor will obtain bids for cleanup of a previously condemned property at 119 N. Nelson Ave. and bring those to the council at its June meeting. The council condemned the property at its October meeting.

Though the council condemned the property, it was allowing the owner more time to take down the building. Though there was initial progress, the cleanup slowed and the council determined allowing the structure to stand as it is posed a danger to neighborhood children.

Councilwoman Janice Arnold expressed the sentiment of many council members when she said the property has been "a problem for years. It's time to demolish the property before kids get into it" and get hurt.

In other business, Mayor Kevin Johnston said appliances had been ordered for the splash pad and earthwork and construction would begin when the equipment arrives. He said the initial goal was to have the splash pad open by Memorial Day weekend but said the rains have slowed work some, making that date uncertain.

Justin Spafford, senior project manager at Flintco, said rain put construction on the sports complex about a half week behind but earthwork continued, with storm drains and underground water lines to be installed. He anticipated work on the fields to begin shortly.

Larry Gregory, project manager at Garver Engineering, said pouring of concrete at the new city water tower along Y-City Road was progressing, with cement being poured on top of the pedestal which will support the water tank. He said the work being done was 70 feet high and the water tower would be another 45 feet high when finished. He said an internal pump station would be built next. The completion date for the tower is in June or July of 2022.

Johnston called the spring cleanup event in April a success. He said four 30-yard dumpsters were filled -- one of the dumpsters was filled with old mattresses. He said 134 tires were collected, 54 TVs and numerous other electronic and hazardous waste items. He reminded the council that residents are allowed to put one bulky item out for trash pickup each week. He suggested calling the trash company ahead of time for large-item pickup.

Johnston and council members commended the city workers for their efficiency in collecting and loading the trash items during the two-day cleanup event.

Johnston said the city gave away 100 trees through a Walton Family Foundation grant.

The council asked the city attorney, Joel Kurtz, to look into the legality of continuing to allow online attendance at city meetings once the state of emergency expires. The reasoning mentioned was to allow more participation and transparency in the meetings by allowing online attendance.