Gravette Library gets community feedback

GRAVETTE -- Twenty people gathered at the Gravette Civic Center on May 4 to provide feedback to library staff about what the library is doing well and what it could do better.

Participants also shared their vision for the future of the library.

The meeting opened with a video showing how the library director and staff used responses from a 2017 informal survey, along with individual conversations and observations, to transform the library to include early literacy programs, STEM and computer coding, computer classes, community events and more.

Participants held discussions in small groups, recording their responses which were later shared in the large group setting.

The group identified friendly staff, programs and activities, and community events such as Moon Over Main Street, as things the library is doing well.

Publicity and outreach, online library card renewals, partnering with the Gravette School District and circulating STEM kits were among the things that the library could do better.

Discussion about the vision of the library included bookmobile services to surrounding communities, additional programs and adding more space through expansion or relocation. The concept of a community center combined with the library was discussed and participants suggested amenities and activities in a Post-it Note survey.

The Gravette Public Library, as a recipient of a $3,000 Libraries Transforming Communities grant, was required to host a community conversation.

"We saw this as an opportunity to obtain feedback from the community about the changes that have taken place at the library during the past four years," said Karen Benson, library director. "The ideas generated at this event will be shared with the city of Gravette and the Library Advisory Board for use in strategic planning."

Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries is an initiative of the American Library Association in collaboration with the Association for Rural & Small Libraries.

The Gravette Public Library is at 119 Main Street S.E. and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Visit www.gravettelibrary.org for more information about the Gravette Public Library's programs and services.