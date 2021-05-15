• Larry Langford, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman, said a black cat escaped injury, but may be down to eight lives after it jumped out of a fifth-floor window to escape an apartment fire, landing on all four paws on a patch of grass and then running to hide under a parked car.

• Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, said he will pardon any Floridian cited for violating Broward County's strict mask mandate, calling such public health mandates imposed during the coronavirus pandemic a "total overreach."

• Jasiel Correia, 29, the former mayor of Fall River, Mass., elected at age 23 after touting himself as a successful entrepreneur, was convicted of stealing money from investors and soliciting bribes from marijuana vendors who wanted to operate in the city.

• Jayanta Goswami, a wildlife official in India's Kondali forest reserve, said preliminary reports from veterinarians indicate that a lightning strike during a storm killed a herd of 18 wild Asiatic elephants, including five calves.

• Barry Morphew, 53, of Colorado, who is charged with murder after his wife disappeared on Mother's Day 2020, has now been charged with submitting a fraudulent vote on her behalf for Donald Trump in November's presidential election, investigators said.

• Maureen Gualtieri, a spokesman for Alaska's Denali National Park and Preserve, said a climber from Idaho was killed and another was seriously injured when they were hit by a block of ice that dislodged from a peak at the Ruth Glacier.

• Loren Okamura, 45, of Hawaii was sentenced to three years of supervised release and to limit his internet access after he pleaded guilty to cyberstalking for sending more than 500 people offering unwanted services, including food deliveries, plumbers and prostitutes, to the Utah family home of a woman he reportedly met online.

• Scott Hilton Jr., 34, of Union, Mo., facing murder and other counts after his 4-year-old son found a pistol and accidentally killed himself, told detectives he left the handgun under his couch and fell asleep after smoking marijuana and taking a painkiller.

• Kasey Meredith of Johnstown, Pa., who plans to join the U.S. Marine Corps, has been named the first female commander of the Corps of Cadets at the Virginia Military Institute, which was founded as an all-male military college and enrolled its first women in 1997.