Man jailed in connection with shooting of Prairie Grove officer

A Prairie Grove man is being held on a $1 million bond after being arrested in connection with the shooting of Prairie Grove police Officer Tyler Franks.

Nickolas Colbert, 42, of 313 W. Thurman St., was booked Friday into the Washington County Detention Center in connection with capital murder, domestic battery in the third degree, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a family or household, criminal use of a prohibited weapon and terroristic threatening.

Colbert was taken into custody the night of the shooting, May 4, and then taken to Washington Regional.

Franks, who was shot three times while responding to the disturbance, had part of his left leg amputated, according to a news release Thursday from police Capt. Jeff O'Brien.

The release said Franks suffered "unrepairable damage" to his vascular system, making the surgery necessary.

Franks, 29, was shot three times in the upper portion of both legs and was in the intensive care unit at Washington Regional Medical Center. He was moved to a rehabilitation facility Wednesday night where he'll continue his recovery.

Colbert fired multiple rounds from a shotgun and handgun at close range, according to O'Brien.

Prairie Grove police Officer Andrew Gibson fired five rounds, striking Colbert at least four times. O'Brien said Colbert retreated further into the bedroom while still armed, and Gibson was able to get Franks out of the house and immediately applied two tourniquets before he was later taken by Central Emergency Medical Service to Washington Regional.

Gibson has been credited with saving Franks' life.

In this May 4, 2021 file photo officers from Springdale Police Department gather equipment near the scene of an officer-involved shooting at West Thurman Street in Prairie Grove. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)