Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Fayetteville

• Justin Hixson, 37, of 3413 Butterfield Coach Road in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, furnishing prohibited articles and theft by receiving. Hixson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Prairie Grove

• Zachary Buckner, 23, of 2108 Raedels Ave. in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property and breaking or entering. Buckner was being held Friday on $3,500 bond.

Springdale

• Seth Adams, 25, of 1902 Kimbrough St. Apt. B in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia and distributing controlled substance near certain facilities. Adams was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Charles Johnston, 34, of 871 Flint Road in Scotland, Ark., was arrested Friday in connection with theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnston was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Tontitown

• Derrick Scott, 38, of 8139 Memory Lane in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons, carrying certain prohibited weapons and theft by receiving. Scott was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.