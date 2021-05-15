Tools & Toys: AccuVoice Mini TV Speaker and Chez Nous Dinnerware Set

AccuVoice AV100 Mini TV Speaker

What's to love: Sometimes it is difficult to hear what is being said on television. This could be due to, among other things, a program's poor sound mixing or to the viewers' mild hearing loss. This speaker enhances and clarifies a television program's dialogue.

What does it do: The speaker system is only 10-inches wide and is easy to install using just one wire to connect to the TV and one cord to plug into the wall. A remote control allows users to select from six levels of clarification. The speaker doesn't just enhance dialogue, it has a "new Phasecue Virtual Surround Sound feature for rich, three-dimensional sound for movies or music," says manufacturer Zvox. The speaker sells for $99. Visit zvox.com for more information.

Chez Nous 16-piece Dinnerware Set

What's to love: Classic white porcelain with black trim, made in the style of Paris bistros for Sur la Table.

What does it do: The set is dishwasher and microwave safe and serves four with dinner plates, salad plates, bowls and mugs. It sells for $100. Pieces can also be bought individually. For more information, visit surlatable.com.