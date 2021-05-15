Two dead after Fort Smith apartment shooting

FORT SMITH -- Two people died Saturday morning in a shooting at an apartment complex, according to police.

Officers responded at 7:23 a.m. to a call of gunshots at the 3500 block of South 74th Street, according to a Police Department news release.

The officers found one person dead in an apartment and another dead on a patch of grass behind one of the buildings.

"Names are not being released at this time pending notification to the next of kin," the release states. "The investigation is ongoing, and we will release more information as this develops."