What a relief: Monke, Kopps put Vols on lockdown

FAYETTEVILLE -- A battle of the bullpens for the top of the SEC tilted to the No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday.

Caden Monke and Kevin Kopps (8-0) combined to throw 6 1/3 innings of one-hit relief and the University of Arkansas rallied from a five-run deficit to topple No. 5 Tennessee 6-5 before a crowd of 3,476 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Arkansas (38-9, 18-7 SEC) won its fifth in a row over the Volunteers and took sole possession of first place in the SEC by a game over the Vols by tying its largest comeback of the season. The Razorbacks are 1 1/2 games up in the SEC West over Mississippi State, which fell 7-6 at home to Missouri on Friday.

Robert Moore, who opened Arkansas' scoring with a two-run home run in the second inning, drove home Brady Slavens with a sacrifice fly in the eighth for the winning run.

Tennessee (38-12, 17-8) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning against Arkansas ace Patrick Wicklander, but managed just three hits the rest of the game.

"The mentality for our team, it's strong as far as they believe they can come back," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "The situation was we still had eight at-bats. Playing in a ballpark that's not real big in right, the wind was lightly blowing out, the ball could get out of the park. We knew we could get back in the game if we could hold them a little bit."

Slavens also hit a two-run shot, an opposite-field home run in the third inning, while going 3 for 4.

"With our offense, we knew we could get back into it a little bit at a time and we did that tonight," Slavens said on the Razorback Sports Network. "We've been doing it pretty much all year."

Monke threw a hitless 3 1/3 innings, striking out 3 batters while allowing 1 walk and 1 hit by pitch.

The Volunteers pushed Kopps to 66 pitches in three innings but could not push across a run after Kyle Booker's two-out, pinch-hit double in the eighth inning. Kopps, who lowered his NCAA-best ERA to 0.68, retired the side in order in the ninth, helped by Braydon Webb's running catch at the warning track on a smash to left field by Jake Rucker.

"I think Kevin would tell you that he didn't have his best stuff tonight," Van Horn said. "You could see it. But he had just enough. He had a lot of heart and a lot of guts out there to finish that game for us."

Tennessee Coach Tony Vitello said the Razorbacks relievers made the difference.

"When Caden Monke came in the game, he was really good," Vitello said. "We saw a different look and it took us a little while to adjust to it. Part of the reason was really good stuff.

"Then we faced one of the best closers in college baseball, and I think put together really, really strong at-bats. I didn't see anyone go completely outside of themselves, but when it gets down to the nitty gritty like that it's not easy to push one across, and they just happened to push one more than we did."

The Razorbacks improved to 12-4 in road games and went to 2-5 in games in which they have trailed by five runs. They also rallied from a 5-0 deficit to beat Auburn 6-5 in 10 innings on April 3.

Arkansas has won all six of its series openers on the road.

"It's been big, obviously, because we've ended up winning series," Van Horn said. "We've played some really good teams on the road with Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee now, South Carolina.

"I mean, we've played good people on the road with good pitchers and ranked teams. We've found a way to win on Friday. It's been big. It takes a little bit of heat off you. We still haven't won the series. We've got a lot of work to do, and our guys know that."

Moore and Slavens hit two-run home runs against Tennessee starter Chad Dallas to start the Razorbacks' big comeback, and Slavens played a key role in the game-winning rally in the eighth inning.

Slavens led off the eighth with a double into the right-field corner against Sean Hunley (7-3) for the only hit allowed by the right-hander in his 4 2/3 innings.

"Guys were having a tough time seeing him," Slavens said on the Razorback Sports Network. "I was just looking for a pitch I could drive, and I'm glad I could get it started for the team."

A wild pitch sent Slavens to third base with no outs. Christian Franklin hit a hard line out to third base before Moore's deep drive to center field brought Slavens home. Moore provided the Hogs' SEC-leading 29th sacrifice fly, a number that is tied for fourth in the country.

The Volunteers' right-handed hitters did a good job of using inside-out swings on Wicklander's outside pitches in the first inning. Leadoff man Liam Spence fell behind 0-2 before poking a single through the right side. Then Max Ferguson bunted in front of the plate and beat the throw from Wicklander.

Rucker cracked another outside pitch down the right-field line for a two-run double to open the scoring. Evan Russell reached on third baseman Cullen Smith's fielding error, and with two outs Jordan Beck barreled up an outside pitch and put it over the short porch in right field for a three-run shot.

"They did a good job of battling Wicklander and the zone was really tight," Van Horn said. "He got behind in the count and they did a good job."

Beck's 10th home run was the fourth given up by Wicklander, tying Kole Ramage for the team lead.

Wicklander allowed a season-high 5 runs, 2 earned, on 6 hits and 2 walks through 2 2/3 innings.

The Razorbacks got to work on the right-hander Dallas in the next frame. Moore followed Christian Franklin's leadoff single with a two-run home run, his 12th, over the right-field wall.

Dallas struck out the first two batters of the third inning before hitting another patch of trouble. Cayden Wallace singled to left field, then Slavens launched an opposite-field home run to left -- the 14th allowed by Dallas -- to make it 5-4.

Arkansas tied it in the fifth inning but spoiled a prime chance to take the lead.

Jalen Battles and Zack Gregory drew consecutive walks to open the frame, and after Matt Goodheart's long fly to center moved Battles to third, Wallace drilled an RBI single to right. Slavens drew a walk to load the bases and end Dallas' evening, but Hunley fanned Franklin and Moore to escape the inning with a 5-5 tie.

Dallas allowed a season-high 3 walks in his 4 1/3 innings, as well as 7 hits and 5 earned runs while striking out 4.