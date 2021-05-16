The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72205

• 6706 S. University Ave., commercial, Americas Preowned Selection, midnight May 11, property value unknown.

72209

• 6100 Forbing Road, commercial, Rick Holmes, 4:15 a.m. May 12, property valued at $1,209.

72103

• 7916 Mabelvale Cutoff, residential, Sharon Thompson, 8:26 a.m. May 12, property valued at $2,458.

72211

• 12601 W. Markham St., commercial, Randy Parsley, midnight May 11, property valued at $2,501.