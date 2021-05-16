Kerry meets with pope on climate crisis

VATICAN CITY -- John Kerry, President Joe Biden's climate envoy, met privately with Pope Francis on Saturday, afterward calling the pope a "compelling moral authority on the subject of the climate crisis" who has been "ahead of the curve."

The former U.S. Secretary of State told Vatican News that the pope's embrace of climate issues "hopefully can push people to greater ambition to get the job done."

Kerry is visiting European capitals to strengthen cooperation on climate change ahead of the next round of U.N. climate talks in Glasgow this November.

Kerry said the U.S., the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China, must take a lead in cutting emissions and be joined by other big emitting countries.

"Everybody shares an obligation here. No one country can get this job done. If the United States was at zero emissions tomorrow, we'd still have crisis," Kerry said.

The U.S., which is responsible for 11% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions, has set a target under Biden of reducing emissions over the next decade by 50% to 52%, Kerry said.

Another 20 developed countries are responsible for 73.75% of emissions, he added.

"We need other big emitting countries to step up and also offer some reductions. You can't just keep going along with a coal-fired power plant or with more coal coming online and really be the part of the solution that we need," Kerry said.

Victims of human trafficking rescued

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Law enforcement agencies rescued nine human trafficking victims and two children during an operation at a Missouri hotel, authorities said Saturday.

The operation Friday night at the Holiday Inn East hotel in Columbia resulted in two suspects also being detained, the Missouri Attorney General's office said in a news release.

"We're working every single day to make Missouri the most inhospitable state in the union to human traffickers, and last night's operation was another step towards that goal," Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said.

Participating agencies included the Columbia Police Department, Boone County sheriff's office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, among others.

Both children were under the age of 10, said Chris Nuelle, spokesman for the attorney general's office.

Law enforcement authorities released few details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Lawmakers ask for halt to Colombian aid

WASHINGTON -- More than 50 U.S. lawmakers have called for a halt to assistance to the Colombian national police, including ending weapons and equipment sales, as protests fueled by growing poverty during the pandemic have rocked the nation.

In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Reps. James McGovern, D-Mass.; Mark Pocan, D-Wis.; Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., and Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., led their colleagues in expressing "grave concern" about the situation in Colombia, and urged the U.S. government to denounce police brutality there.

They called for a suspension of aid to the police and a stop to equipment sales or training until human rights benchmarks are established and met.

"Colombia's security forces, especially its national police, are more unleashed than we have seen in decades of strife -- hundreds of citizen videos show aggressive, indiscriminate use of lethal and non-lethal weapons against citizens in ways that violate both Colombian law and international human rights standards," the lawmakers wrote.

The U.S. should "caution Colombia's government against deploying its combat-hardened military for crowd control," they added.

Protests started in Colombia after President Ivan Duque announced a bill in April that would tax middle-class and wealthy individuals to rein in the nation's rising deficit.

More than 40 people have died during weeks of protests, and Colombia police have been accused of using excessive force to break up riots and demonstrations.

Rocket Lab's launch of satellites fails

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- California-based Rocket Lab said a launch of satellites from its facility in New Zealand failed Saturday.

The problem occurred during ignition of the Electron rocket's second stage, the company said in a statement.

The rocket was carrying two Earth-observation satellites for BlackSky, a global monitoring company.

"Today's anomaly occurred after 17 successful orbital launches of the Electron launch vehicle. With multiple launch vehicles currently in production, Rocket Lab is prepared for a rapid return to flight as soon as investigations are complete and any required corrective actions are in place," the statement said.

Rocket Lab said the rocket's first stage successfully parachuted into the ocean and crews were working to recover it. The company is trying to develop a capability to recover and reuse Electron first stages.

Rocket Lab is headquartered in Long Beach and has launch sites on New Zealand's Mahia peninsula and Wallops Island, Va.

