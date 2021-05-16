OPINION | LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: There has to be limit | Undermining nation | There is no bottom

There has to be limit

Regarding the USA and all the other countries of the world: There are things we can do as Americans, and there are things we cannot do. We can help out by sending food packages, clothing packages, or money to cover these needs for a period of time. Not just the U.S. government, but altruistic organizations and individuals. But what we cannot and should not do is take care of a country forever.

We have had our military and other citizens in Afghanistan for 20 years. Twenty years! Our citizens have fought war-battles against evil entities, and some have died. Organizations fed and clothed civilians, helped promote women and girls' education, and taught families how to use their resources.

But we cannot do this forever, especially when some of our own citizens are hurting due to low incomes, minimal or no health insurance, and poor educations (whatever happened to the truant officer?). Some of the folks who need our help are in our own state of Arkansas.

Why are we sending money (plus arms and ammunition) to other countries (there are several) in this day and age? I don't have anything against them, but do we have extra funds for them from now on, year after year after year? I don't think so. Sharing and helping for a period of time is one thing. Doing it forever is not good for either country.

CAROL ANN BONE

North Little Rock

Undermining nation

Why are we trying to destroy our country? All these government giveaways are undermining the very fabric of America, the things that made America the country that it is (or was).

It used to be if you wanted to be successful, you got an education of some type. College, trade school, apprenticeship, or on-the-job training. If times were tough, you had to find a way past it by working hard, maybe getting a part-time job to get you through the rough patch. And when you did that, you felt good about the fact that you dug down and persevered, that you may have had to go without some things you would have liked to have had. But you did what you needed to do, to take care of yourself, your family, whatever your personal situation demanded.

You felt a sense of satisfaction in doing that; you had pride in what you accomplished. You didn't expect a handout, just the opportunity to work hard and accomplish your challenge and come out better because of it. "The good old days."

The government has now created a situation where if times are tough, just sit back and rest on the couch, help is on the way. Helping someone who needs help is a great thing, but don't make it so good that going back to work means less money in your pocket than if you didn't go back to work. Why create a disincentive to finding your way through the tough times? The situation we have right now in America is that people have no pride in doing that. They are getting the idea that, if I'm here, I have it coming to me. "I'm entitled."

I'm glad that I'm in my 70s and have lived through America's best times. We did not build America up to what it is (or was) by rewarding lack of effort. Is this the type of country you want to live in? What does the future hold for us? One thing for sure is massive debt, and I believe very tough times are ahead. God save us from ourselves!

WAYNE JERTSON

Bella Vista

There is no bottom

I've picked on Tom Cotton before. But how much lower can you go than Kevin McCarthy ... unless you are Bob Baffert?

DON ENDERSON

North Little Rock

New defense strategy

Now that the wheels of justice are starting to grind, and some of those arrested after the Jan. 6 attempted coup d'état at the U.S. Capitol Building have realized they're about to become grist, it seems at least a few of them are turning on their former false god in an effort to save their own skins. Some defendants--or at least their defense attorneys--have figured out that "The Devil made me do it," or "The dog ate my homework" won't convince any judges to dismiss charges, so they are trying the old military standard, "I was just following orders," to justify their participation in the mob action.

By doing so, they are officially cutting ties with Donald Trump and his remaining cult worshipers who, for nearly a year (starting months before voting even began), have been constantly repeating the Big Lie that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen," and Trump should still be in the White House. Presumably finalizing his rudely interrupted plans to make himself President-for-Life, just like his role model, Vladimir Putin. Their "defense" is that they were duped, blindly bought into the Big Lie, and--being good soldiers--were trying to save democracy in the United States instead of destroying it. These heretics now prefer excommunication instead of falling on their swords (excuse the mixed metaphor). Can't say I blame them ...

It's too bad they weren't familiar with a prophetic quote from a long-ago French writer. Maybe they could have heeded his words and avoided their current plight. No; not Nostradamus, but another guy who followed him by a couple hundred years and was known as more of a philosopher than an oracle. Fellow by the name of Voltaire, who wrote, "Those who can make you believe absurdities can also make you commit atrocities."

DOUG SZENHER

Little Rock

Would be hole in one

Mayor Scott said he doesn't know what other tweaks to make to the Little Rock sales tax proposal. How about resolving to reopen War Memorial Golf Course?

TOM ZALOUDEK

Little Rock

Shouldn't have to be

A few days back a writer suggested that a "Profiles in Courage" award be presented to Liz Cheney.

How did our country get to the state where it is now considered courageous to just speak the truth?

RALPH HAMNER

Hot Springs Village