mystery plants, cestrum, chinaberry, golden alexander

Orange cestrum – Cestrum aurantiacum is a semi-tropical plant in the nightshade family (tomatoes) native to Guatemala. The flowers are in shades of orange or yellow,

and can bloom from early summer through fall. The clusters of small tubular blooms are sweet smelling. In central Arkansas, they have survived in a container outside for me for several years. This year, they did not come back. I have heard that plants that were in the ground, died to the soil line, but have started growing again. They will do well in full sun to partial shade. Mine bloomed beautifully each year with only morning sun.

They are deer resistant and a favored plant of hummingbirds. It is top hardy to zone 8 and root hardy through zone 7. In the northern tier, wait until it gets nipped in the fall, then cut it back and mulch heavily and it may return.

Golden Alexander – Zizia aurea

is a native perennial plant in the carrot family. The plant grows best in moist soils in full fun, but will also tolerate some afternoon shade.

It can freely reseed itself and I have heard can be a bit aggressive in the right soil. It can grow to be 3 feet by 3 feet, and produces the umbel-like flowers of all carrot members in a bright yellow color in late spring to early summer. Butterflies and bees love this plant.

Chinaberry – Melia azedarach

is an introduced, invasive tree that can grow to 40 feet tall. In May and June, the plant is covered in small, fragrant pink to lavender clusters of flowers.

The leaves are compound with many leaflets.

After bloom, the flowers give way to clusters of yellow fruits which can persist long after the leaves fall off. Someone posted pictures of necklaces her mother had made from the seed’s years ago.

Another common name for this tree is Bead-tree since historically people made necklaces from the seeds. The fruits do contain neurotoxins that are fatal to humans and dogs if eaten, so beware. Not a recommended tree for Arkansas as it can reseed itself and spread aggressively.

Pin cushion protea, rose and tulip –

one of my friends sent in a picture of a bouquet of flowers she received for identification of the yellow bloom. It is commonly called pincushion flower, a member of the protea family – Leucospermum vestitum. Proteas are native to South Africa and are stunning plants, with long-lasting cut flowers. Pin cushion flowers can be in shades of yellows, oranges and reds consist of a large number of small flowers with stiff protruding styles – fascinating and almost unnatural to the touch. While it thrives in hot summers, and cool, wet winters, it does not thrive in areas with high humidity, so enjoy it as a cut flower, but don’t try to grow it in our gardens.