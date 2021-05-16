Navajos: Arizona laws will impede voting

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- American Indian tribes say two new Arizona election laws won't make it easier for their voters to cast a ballot.

Gov. Doug Ducey recently signed the bills that he and fellow Republicans say will strengthen the integrity of elections. Tribes and voting rights advocates say the measures will disproportionately affect communities of color, tribal members who have to drive long distances to cast a ballot and voters who speak limited or no English.

One codifies the practice of giving voters who didn't sign mail-in ballots until 7 p.m. on Election Day to do so, defying a recently settled lawsuit that would have given voters more days to provide a signature. Another will result in potentially tens of thousands of people being purged from a list of voters who automatically get a ballot by mail.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said Ducey's actions belittle tribes and fail to recognize the unique challenges American Indians face when casting ballots.

"Here in Arizona, it's pushing back on the voters of tribal communities, and we came out in big numbers to vote our candidate of choice, which is President Biden," he said.

The bills' sponsor, Republican state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, said claims of retaliation or voter suppression were "outrageous" and "unfounded."

The new law says county officials have to make a reasonable effort to contact voters. Democratic state Rep. Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren, who is Navajo, said that could be problematic if Navajo translators aren't available.

Voter turnout on swaths of tribal land in Arizona surged in 2020 compared with the 2016 presidential election, helping Biden to victory. Former President Donald Trump and some supporters have refused to accept his loss in Arizona, resulting in a partisan review of the ballots cast in the state's most populous county.

The Navajo Nation sued the secretary of state and county officials in 2018 to force changes in election procedures for the tribe's voters. The complaint alleged that more than 100 ballots cast by Navajos were rejected because they didn't have signatures on the envelope or they had mismatched signatures.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs agreed to insert language into the elections manual that would give all mail-in voters up to five days after an election to fix their ballots.

The attorney general and Ducey didn't sign off on the changes. The Democratic Party has since sued, seeking a five-day curing period for mailed ballots. A U.S. District Court judge initially agreed, but the decision was challenged. Oral arguments are scheduled for July in federal appeals court.

Nez said the ballot signature measure just signed into law undermines the settlement in the tribe's lawsuit. It is evaluating the language and has not yet decided on its next step.

The other change in Arizona affects the list of voters who automatically receive a mailed ballot. Voters who sit out all elections -- municipal, primary and general -- for two election cycles will be mailed a notice asking if they want to remain on what had been known as the permanent early voting list.

If they respond, nothing will change. If they don't respond within 90 days, they will be dropped from the list but will remain a registered voter.

They can rejoin the active early voting list at any time, request a mailed ballot for a single election or vote in person. But a ballot won't automatically arrive in their mailboxes.

About 75% of registered voters in the state are on the early voting list. That includes some 38,000 Indigenous people.

FILE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez speaks during a live radio address with first lady Jill Biden in attendance, in Window Rock, Ariz. Native American tribes in Arizona say two new state election laws won't make it any easier for their voters. Navajo Nation President Nez says the actions belittle tribes and fail to recognize the unique challenges Native Americans face when casting ballots. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File)